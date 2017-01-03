Search one address. Find everything.

Budget Notice

The actual tax rate adopted this year by the Fort Worth City Council is $0.0835 per $100 in value, which is lower than the previous year's adopted tax rate. However, the total amount of tax revenue to fund maintenance and operations will be greater than last year and the adopted tax rate will be greater than the city's effective maintenance and operations rate. Therefore, the following two statements are made to meet the requirements of Section 26.05 of the Texas Tax Code:

The City of Fort Worth adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year's tax rate due to increased property valuations.

The tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.76 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $21.

Learn more about the fiscal year 2017 budget.

Calendar

Jan. 3, 2017

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Retirement/Investment Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive

View the agenda »

12:30 a.m.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Operations Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive

View the agenda »

12:40 p.m.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Finance/Audit Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive

View the agenda »

12:50 p.m.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

Housing and Neighborhood Services Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

Jan. 5, 2017

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board of Directors - Board Meeting
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive

View the agenda »

8:30 a.m.

Fort Worth Library Advisory Board
Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd

View the agenda »

12:30 p.m.

View the Board & Commission Calendar