Calendar
Jan. 31, 2017
DFW International Board Operations Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
DFW International Airport Board Finance/Audit Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
DFW International Airport Board Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Audit Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Conference Room 290
City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Civil Service Commission
Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Lecture Hall
City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Feb. 1, 2017
Workforce Solutions Workforce Investment Committee
Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County, 1320 South University, Suite 600, Board Large Conference Room
Feb. 2, 2017
DFW International Airport Board
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
Ad Hoc Municipal Court Advisory Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Second Floor, Conference Room 290
Downtown Design Review Board Public Hearing
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor
Library Advisory Board
East Berry Branch Library, 4300 East Berry
Feb. 3, 2017
One Day, Fun Day - School Break at Southside
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale
Feb. 4, 2017
Randol Mill Road Improvements Project Meeting
Temple Baptist Church, 6824 Randol Mill Road
