Search one address. Find everything.
From your trash day to permits and crime around your home,
find it by entering your address.
News
- Two local professional wildcard tennis tournaments coming to DFW
- Kick off 2017 with Stock Show, MLK Day parades
- Temporary entrance allows access to Trinity Trails during construction at Riverside Park
- Infrastructure improvements moving forward
- Featured School Green Team: Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences
- Place real Christmas trees curbside or drop them off
- Sales tax collections up 11 percent in October
- Protect yourself with flood insurance
- TRVA construction update
- Turning manure into valuable compost
- More News »
Fort Worth TV
Watch City MeetingsWatch Live Online
Budget Notice
The actual tax rate adopted this year by the Fort Worth City Council is $0.0835 per $100 in value, which is lower than the previous year's adopted tax rate. However, the total amount of tax revenue to fund maintenance and operations will be greater than last year and the adopted tax rate will be greater than the city's effective maintenance and operations rate. Therefore, the following two statements are made to meet the requirements of Section 26.05 of the Texas Tax Code:
The City of Fort Worth adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year's tax rate due to increased property valuations.
The tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.76 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $21.
Calendar
Jan. 3, 2017
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Retirement/Investment Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Operations Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Finance/Audit Committee
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive
Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Housing and Neighborhood Services Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Jan. 5, 2017
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board of Directors - Board Meeting
Board Room, Dfw Airport Headquarters Building , 2400 Aviation Drive
Fort Worth Library Advisory Board
Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd
View the City Council Calendar »