Jan. 9, 2017

Fort Worth Historic and Cultural Landmark Commission Public Hearing
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

2 p.m.

City of Fort Worth Art Commission
Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.

View the agenda »

5:30 p.m.

Garden Acres Bridge Project Meeting
Turning Point Church, 10700 Old Burleson Road

6 p.m.

Jan. 10, 2017

Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

Infrastructure & Transportation Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

Jan. 11, 2017

Zoning Commission Work Session
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

11:30 a.m.

Zoning Commission Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Fort Worth Advisory Commission on Ending Homelessness
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Avenue

View the agenda »

4 p.m.

Community Development Council Regular Meeting
City Council Conference Room 290, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

6:15 p.m.

Jan. 12, 2017

Regional Transportation Council
North Central Texas Council Of Governments, 616 Six Flags Drive

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Construction and Fire Prevention Board of Appeals
Development Conference Room, Lower Level City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

2 p.m.

Arundel Avenue Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements Project Meeting
First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 4201 Trail Lake Drive

6 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2017

Meet and Confer Negotiations between the City and Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Azalea Room, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd

View the agenda »

9 a.m.

