Jan. 26, 2017

Urban Design Commission - Public Hearing
City Council Chamber Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

10 a.m.

Urban Design Commission - Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall , 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

10 a.m.

Stormwater Management Program Master Plan Update Stakeholder Meeting No. 1
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, Room 201, 818 Missouri Ave.

6 p.m.

Stormwater Master Plan Update Stakeholder Meeting
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave.

6 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2017

Meet and Confer Negotiations between the City and Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Performance Hall, Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Avenue

View the agenda »

11 a.m.

Blood Drive
Medstar Mobile Healthcare, 2900 Alta Mere Drive

4 p.m.

Kickback
Hillside Community Center, 1201 E. Maddox

7 p.m.

Jan. 31, 2017

DFW International Board Operations Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:30 p.m.

DFW International Airport Board Finance/Audit Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:40 p.m.

DFW International Airport Board Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:55 p.m.

Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

1 p.m.

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

3 p.m.

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

7 p.m.

