News
- Tree-planting program for east Fort Worth continues to blossom with new donations
- MLK Celebration set for Jan. 13
- Infrastructure improvements coming to Greenfield Acres area
- Fort Worth Public Library Foundation promotes reading with Books for Tarrant County Babies
- Step up to the Community Challenge and get fit in 2017
- Planning and Development's fast and efficient appointment scheduler is now live
- Gyna Bivens appointed vice chair of National League of Cities Community and Economic Development Committee
- Two local professional wildcard tennis tournaments coming to DFW
- Kick off 2017 with Stock Show, MLK Day parades
- Temporary entrance allows access to Trinity Trails during construction at Riverside Park
Calendar
Jan. 9, 2017
Fort Worth Historic and Cultural Landmark Commission Public Hearing
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City of Fort Worth Art Commission
Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.
Garden Acres Bridge Project Meeting
Turning Point Church, 10700 Old Burleson Road
Jan. 10, 2017
Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Infrastructure & Transportation Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Jan. 11, 2017
Zoning Commission Work Session
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Zoning Commission Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Fort Worth Advisory Commission on Ending Homelessness
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Avenue
Community Development Council Regular Meeting
City Council Conference Room 290, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Jan. 12, 2017
Regional Transportation Council
North Central Texas Council Of Governments, 616 Six Flags Drive
Construction and Fire Prevention Board of Appeals
Development Conference Room, Lower Level City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Arundel Avenue Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements Project Meeting
First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 4201 Trail Lake Drive
Jan. 13, 2017
Meet and Confer Negotiations between the City and Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Azalea Room, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd
