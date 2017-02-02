Search one address. Find everything.
News
- Hear Mayor Price’s State of the City address on Feb. 22
- PD's non-emergency phone number changes
- Design of Randol Mill roadway improvements moving forward
- Public Notice: Proposals accepted for CDBG, ESG and HOPWA grant funding
- Party in Fort Worth supports activities that enhance our city
- Municipal Court remote payment location moves
- Norwood Drive closed until Feb. 7
- Fort Worth Bike Sharing racks up strong numbers in 2016
- Meacham Airport takes off with new administration building
- New water and wastewater lines project in South Hills area almost finished
Fort Worth TV
Watch City MeetingsWatch Live Online
Public Notices
Calendar
Feb. 2, 2017
DFW International Airport Board
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
Ad Hoc Municipal Court Advisory Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Second Floor, Conference Room 290
Downtown Design Review Board Public Hearing
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor
Library Advisory Board
East Berry Branch Library, 4300 East Berry
Feb. 3, 2017
One Day, Fun Day - School Break at Southside
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale
Feb. 4, 2017
Randol Mill Road Improvements Project Meeting
Temple Baptist Church, 6824 Randol Mill Road
Feb. 6, 2017
Last day to register for Adult Flag Football
Haws Athletic Center, 600 Congress St.
Fort Worth Human Relations Commission
Room 201 Ab, Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods , 818 Missouri Avenue
