Feb. 6, 2017

Last day to register for Adult Flag Football
Haws Athletic Center, 600 Congress St.

8 a.m.

Fort Worth Human Relations Commission
Room 201 Ab, Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods , 818 Missouri Avenue

View the agenda »

5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2017

Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Housing and Neighborhood Services Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Canceled

Fort Worth HousingFinance Corporation
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

2:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

3 p.m.

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

7 p.m.

Feb. 8, 2017

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County
The Amon Carter Center At Lena Pope, 3200 Sanguinet St.

View the agenda »

9 a.m.

Zoning Commission Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

11 a.m.

Zoning Commission Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Grant Funding Pre-Proposal Conference
Neighborhood Services Department, 908 Monroe St.

5 p.m.

Community Development Council
City Council Conference Room 290, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

6:15 p.m.

Feb. 9, 2017

Grant Funding Pre-Proposal Conference
Neighborhood Services Department, 908 Monroe St.

11 a.m.

Regional Transportation Council
North Central Texas Council Of Governments, 616 Six Flags Drive

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

Movies The Matter: "Atomic Mom"
The Modern Art Museum, 3200 Darnell St.

7 p.m.

Feb. 10, 2017

Grant Funding Pre-Proposal Conference
Neighborhood Services Department, 908 Monroe St.

3 p.m.

Special Needs Valentine's Dance at Handley Meadowbrook
Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty

6 p.m.

Valentine's Date Night at North-Tri
North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

6:30 p.m.

Feb. 11, 2017

Miller Avenue Sidewalks & Miller/Wilbarger Intersection Improvements Project Meeting
Christine C. Moss Elementary School, 4108 Eastland St.

10 a.m.

