Jan. 31, 2017

DFW International Board Operations Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:30 p.m.

DFW International Airport Board Finance/Audit Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:40 p.m.

DFW International Airport Board Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

12:55 p.m.

Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

1 p.m.

Audit Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Conference Room 290

View the agenda »

1 p.m.

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

3 p.m.

Civil Service Commission
Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Lecture Hall

View the agenda »

6 p.m.

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

7 p.m.

Feb. 1, 2017

Workforce Solutions Workforce Investment Committee
Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County, 1320 South University, Suite 600, Board Large Conference Room

View the agenda »

noon

Feb. 2, 2017

DFW International Airport Board
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

8:30 a.m.

Ad Hoc Municipal Court Advisory Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Second Floor, Conference Room 290

View the agenda »

11 a.m.

Downtown Design Review Board Public Hearing
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor

View the agenda »

1:30 p.m.

Library Advisory Board
East Berry Branch Library, 4300 East Berry

View the agenda »

6:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, 2017

One Day, Fun Day - School Break at Southside
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale

7:30 a.m.

Feb. 4, 2017

Randol Mill Road Improvements Project Meeting
Temple Baptist Church, 6824 Randol Mill Road

11 a.m.

