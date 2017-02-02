Search one address. Find everything.

Feb. 2, 2017

DFW International Airport Board
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room

View the agenda »

8:30 a.m.

Ad Hoc Municipal Court Advisory Committee
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Second Floor, Conference Room 290

View the agenda »

11 a.m.

Downtown Design Review Board Public Hearing
City Hall, 200 Texas St., Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor

View the agenda »

1:30 p.m.

Library Advisory Board
East Berry Branch Library, 4300 East Berry

View the agenda »

6:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, 2017

One Day, Fun Day - School Break at Southside
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale

7:30 a.m.

Feb. 4, 2017

Randol Mill Road Improvements Project Meeting
Temple Baptist Church, 6824 Randol Mill Road

11 a.m.

Feb. 6, 2017

Last day to register for Adult Flag Football
Haws Athletic Center, 600 Congress St.

8 a.m.

Fort Worth Human Relations Commission
Room 201 Ab, Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods , 818 Missouri Avenue

View the agenda »

5:30 p.m.

