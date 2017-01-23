Search one address. Find everything.

Jan. 23, 2017

Building Standards Commission - Pre-Meeting
City Council Conference Room, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

9 a.m.

Building Standard Commission - Meeting
City Council Conference Room, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

9:30 a.m.

Naval Air Station Fort Worth, Joint Reserve Base Regional Coordination Committee
Sansom Park City Hall, 5705 Azle Avenue

View the agenda »

1:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Transportation Authority Board of Directors
Community Room, Second Floor, Intermodal Transportation Center (Itc), 1001 Jones St.

View the agenda »

3:30 p.m.

City of Fort Worth Art Commission
Room 201ab, Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Avenue

View the agenda »

5:30 p.m.

Bridge Street Sidewalks Project Meeting
East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24, 2017

Appeal of 2nd Promotional Bypass of Linda Sims
Conference Room 623, Sixth Floor, City Hall Annex, 908 Monroe

View the agenda »

9 a.m.

Joint Fort Worth City Council and Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund Board Meeting
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

1:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

3 p.m.

Notice of Public Hearing - Federal Plaza Park
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

7 p.m.

City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

7 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2017

Area Metropolitan Ambulance Authority
Medstar Mobile Healthcare, 2900 Alta Mere Drive

View the agenda »

10 a.m.

Community Awareness Meeting
Council Chambers, City Of Hurst, 1505 Precinct Line Road

View the agenda »

noon

City Plan Commission Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

noon

City Plan Commission Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

1:30 p.m.

Park and Recreation Advisory Board
Highland Hills Community Center, 1600 Glasgow Road

View the agenda »

4 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2017

Urban Design Commission - Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall , 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

10 a.m.

Urban Design Commission - Public Hearing
City Council Chamber Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.

View the agenda »

10 a.m.

Stormwater Master Plan Update Stakeholder Meeting
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave.

6 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2017

Meet and Confer Negotiations between the City and Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Performance Hall, Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Avenue

View the agenda »

11 a.m.

Blood Drive
Medstar Mobile Healthcare, 2900 Alta Mere Drive

4 p.m.

