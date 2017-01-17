Search one address. Find everything.
News
- Accessible ramp entrance to be added at downtown Federal Plaza Park
- Volunteers needed for Jan. 26 homeless count
- Walk-in permitting on Tuesday evenings is being discontinued
- Outstanding neighborhoods recognized for projects, service
- Participate in the Mayor's Week of Compassionate Service
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day closing schedule
- PD plans crime prevention activities in east Fort Worth
- Tree-planting program for east Fort Worth continues to blossom with new donations
- Infrastructure improvements coming to Greenfield Acres area
- Fort Worth Public Library Foundation promotes reading with Books for Tarrant County Babies
Fort Worth TV
Calendar
Jan. 17, 2017
Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission Special Meeting
Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority - Commuter Rail Committee
Community Room, Second Floor, Intermodal Transportation Center (Itc), 1001 Jones St.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority - Planning, Operations & Marketing Committee
Community Room, Second Floor, Intermodal Transportation Center (Itc), 1001 Jones St.
Fort Worth Transportation Authority - Finance & Audit Committee
Community Room, Second Floor, Intermodal Transportation Center (Itc), 1001 Jones St.
Greenfield Acres Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements Project Meeting
Ed Wilkie Middle School, 6129 Texas Shiner Drive
City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Jan. 18, 2017
Commercial Board of Adjustment - Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Commercial Board of Adjustment - Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Residental Board of Adjustment - Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 1000 Throckmorton St
Residental Board of Adjustment - Public Hearing
Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Firefighters' and Police Officers' Civil Service Commission
Auditorium, Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St.
Jan. 19, 2017
Community Action Partners Council
1st Floor, Board Room, Fort Worth City Credit Union , 2309 Montgomery St.
Aviation Advisory Board
Suite 306a, Fort Worth Meacham Internatoinal Airport, 201 American Concourse
Gateway Public Facility Corporation
Sonny & Allegra Nance Elementary School Library, 701 Tierra Vista Way
Fort Worth Housing Solutions - Public Hearing of The Standard at Boswell 8701 Old Decatur Road
Library Of Sonny & Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way
Fort Worth Housing Solutions Regular Meeting
Sonny & Allegra Nance Elementary School Library, 701 Tierra Vista Way
Fort Worth Housing Solutions - Public Hearing of Harmon Senior Villas at 12801 and 12775 Harmon Road
Library Of Sonny & Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way
Jan. 21, 2017
Crime-Free Multi-Housing Workshop
Fort Worth Police Department, East Division Headquarters, 1100 Nashville Ave
Adult Basketball Tournament at Handley Meadowbrook
Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St.
Glencrest Area Sidewalks Project Meeting
Bradley Center, 2601 Timberline Drive
