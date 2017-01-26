Search one address. Find everything.
Calendar
Jan. 26, 2017
Urban Design Commission - Public Hearing
City Council Chamber Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Urban Design Commission - Work Session
City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall , 200 Texas St.
Stormwater Management Program Master Plan Update Stakeholder Meeting No. 1
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, Room 201, 818 Missouri Ave.
Stormwater Master Plan Update Stakeholder Meeting
Hazel Harvey Peace Center For Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave.
Jan. 27, 2017
Meet and Confer Negotiations between the City and Fort Worth Police Officers Association
Performance Hall, Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Avenue
Blood Drive
Medstar Mobile Healthcare, 2900 Alta Mere Drive
Kickback
Hillside Community Center, 1201 E. Maddox
Jan. 31, 2017
DFW International Board Operations Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
DFW International Airport Board Finance/Audit Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
DFW International Airport Board Concessions/Commercial Development Committee
Dfw Airport Headquarters Building, 2400 Aviation Drive, Board Room
Audit Committee
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Work Session
City Council Conference Room, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
City Council Meeting
City Council Chamber, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas St.
View the City Council Calendar »