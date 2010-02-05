Lifeguard Certification Courses

Home > Departments > Park & Recreation > Athletics > Aquatics

Want to have a splash at the pool this summer while earning some extra money and gaining valuable work experience?

Individuals interested in becoming a lifeguard at one of the City of Fort Worth’s aquatic facilities are asked to undergo tryouts beginning in early February, before completing the American Red Cross lifeguard certification course. Class participants must be 15 or older to take the class, and must be 16 or older to work for the City of Fort Worth.

Participants must pass a swimming pre-test to qualify for the class. This pre-test will consist of:

A 300 meter swim (front crawl or breast stroke)

Treading water for two minutes, without using hands

A timed brick retrieval from a depth of 10 feet

All classes and tryouts will be held at the Texas Wesleyan University indoor pool, located in the Sid Richardson Building at 1101 Collard St., on the following dates:

Tryouts

7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19

7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24

5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 10

2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 14

Classes

Once an individual passes the tryout, they will be expected to attend six days’ worth of certification classes, which will be held on weekends from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2-10 p.m. on Sunday, through the following dates:

Class 1: Feb. 2-11

Class 2: Feb. 16-25

Class 3: March 2-11

Class 4: April 6-15

Class 5: April 20-29

For more information, contact the City of Fort Worth Aquatics division at 817-392-7691.