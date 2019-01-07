Pension Information

Home > Departments > Human Resources > Benefits> Pension

The City of Fort Worth is currently exploring changes to its current pension system. According to City Manager David Cooke, “If the plan continues in its current form, and based on the plan’s current assumptions for the future, the plan will run out of money in 2050. If we use more conservative – and some would say more accurate – assumptions about the future, the fund will run out of money before 2050.”

As a result, the city’s Pension Review Committee examined many options to keep the pension more sustainable over the long term. The final proposed solution was approved by city council on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Next, the proposed plan will move to an employee vote in February. (The date of the vote has been pushed back a month to allow for a robust employee communication and education campaign, which will take place throughout January.)

Learn more

More details and information about employees’ specific circumstances will be available as part of the employee education campaign during January, before the employee vote in February.

General Employee information

Police information

Fire information

Pension schedule

The complete schedule is outlined as follows:

June 12, 2018: Notification of potential pension changes to the Fort Worth Employees Retirement Fund

Notification of potential pension changes to the Fort Worth Employees Retirement Fund August 7, 2018: City Manager’s initial recommendation to the City Council

City Manager’s initial recommendation to the City Council September 18, 2018: Ordinance with potential pension changes originally scheduled for Sept. 18 was postponed.

Ordinance with potential pension changes originally scheduled for Sept. 18 was postponed. Nov. 13, 2018: City Council tables pension vote until Dec. 11.

City Council tables pension vote until Dec. 11. Dec. 11, 2018: City Council approves proposed pension plan.

City Council approves proposed pension plan. Jan. 7-Feb. 1, 2019: Employee and retiree meetings, and education campaign

Employee and retiree meetings, and education campaign Feb.4-22, 2019: Employees vote on contribution changes

Employees vote on contribution changes Feb. 27, 2019: ERF Board certifies election results

Pension presentations to City Council (Newest first)