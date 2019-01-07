Home > Departments > Human Resources > Benefits> Pension
Pension Information
The City of Fort Worth is currently exploring changes to its current pension system. According to City Manager David Cooke, “If the plan continues in its current form, and based on the plan’s current assumptions for the future, the plan will run out of money in 2050. If we use more conservative – and some would say more accurate – assumptions about the future, the fund will run out of money before 2050.”
As a result, the city’s Pension Review Committee examined many options to keep the pension more sustainable over the long term. The final proposed solution was approved by city council on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Next, the proposed plan will move to an employee vote in February. (The date of the vote has been pushed back a month to allow for a robust employee communication and education campaign, which will take place throughout January.)
More details and information about employees’ specific circumstances will be available as part of the employee education campaign during January, before the employee vote in February.
Pension schedule
The complete schedule is outlined as follows:
- June 12, 2018: Notification of potential pension changes to the Fort Worth Employees Retirement Fund
- August 7, 2018: City Manager’s initial recommendation to the City Council
- September 18, 2018: Ordinance with potential pension changes originally scheduled for Sept. 18 was postponed.
- Nov. 13, 2018: City Council tables pension vote until Dec. 11.
- Dec. 11, 2018: City Council approves proposed pension plan.
- Jan. 7-Feb. 1, 2019: Employee and retiree meetings, and education campaign
- Feb.4-22, 2019: Employees vote on contribution changes
- Feb. 27, 2019: ERF Board certifies election results
Updates and more information
Pension updates in The Roundup (Newest first)
- Jan. 7, 2019: Pension glossary of frequently used terms now available for employee download
- Jan. 4, 2019: Education campaign kicks off before employee vote on pension solution
- Dec. 12, 2018: City council votes to approve pension solution
Pension presentations to City Council (Newest first)
Contact
Email: pension@fortworthtexas.gov
Phone: 817-392-7737
- Fort Worth Employees' Retirement Fund - Financial Report Center
Pension MeetingsGeneral Employee Pension Presentation
Time: noon Jan. 7, 2019
Location: City Hall - Council Chambers, 200 Texas St
General Employee Pension Presentation
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 7, 2019
Location: City Hall - Council Chambers, 200 Texas St
General Employee Pension Presentation
Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 8, 2019
Location: City Hall- Council Chambers, 200 Texas St
Police and Fire Pension Presentation
Time: noon Jan. 8, 2019
Location: Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W Felix St
Police and Fire Pension Presentation
Time: 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 2019
Location: Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W Felix St
General Employee Pension Presentation
Time: 11 a.m. Jan. 10, 2019
Location: City Hall - Council Chambers, 200 Texas St
Police and Fire Pension Presentation
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 10, 2019
Location: Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W Felix St
Public Events Pension Presentation
Time: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2019
Location: Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Ave
Public Events Pension Presentation
Time: noon Jan. 14, 2019
Location: Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St
Park & Recreation Pension Presentation
Time: 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 2019
Location: Botanic Garden Lecture Hall, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd
Library Pension Presentation
Time: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2019
Location: East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St
TPW Pension Presentation
Time: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2019
Location: Southside Service Center, 4100 Columbus Trail
TPW Pension Presentation
Time: 7:45 a.m. Jan. 16, 2019
Location: Camp Bowie, 8851 Camp Bowie West
Library Pension Presentation
Time: 8 a.m. Jan. 16, 2019
Location: Central Library Tandy Lecture Hall, 500 W Third St
Library Pension Presentation
Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 16, 2019
Location: Summerglen Branch, 4205 Basswood Blvd
Library Pension Presentation
Time: 2 p.m. Jan. 16, 2019
Location: Southwest Regional Branch, 4001 Library Lane
Library Pension Presentation
Time: 4 p.m. Jan. 16, 2019
Location: East Regional Branch, 6301 Bridge St
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17, 2019
Location: Rolling Hills Water Treatment Plant, 2500 SE Loop 820
TPW Pension Presentation
Time: 2 p.m. Jan. 17, 2019
Location: James Avenue Service Center - Large Break Room, 5001 James Ave
TPW Street & Stormwater Pension Presentation
Time: 4 p.m. Jan. 17, 2019
Location: TPW, 309 Hillshire Drive
Code Compliance Pension Presentation
Time: 11 a.m. Jan. 22, 2019
Location: Animal Care & Control, 4900 Martin St
Police Communications Pension Presentation
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 22, 2019
Location: Police Communications, 3000 W Bolt
Code Compliance Pension Presentation
Time: 7 a.m. Jan. 23, 2019
Location: Southside Service Center, 4100 Columbus Trail
Code Compliance Pension Presentation
Time: 7 a.m. Jan. 23, 2019
Location: Code Compliance Solid Waste, 4100 Columbus Trail
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 9 a.m. Jan. 23, 2019
Location: Village Creek, 4500 Wilma Ave
Code Compliance Pension Presentation
Time: 8 a.m. Jan. 24, 2019
Location: Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave
Aviation Pension Presentation
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 24, 2019
Location: Meacham Administration Office Building, 201 American Concourse
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2019
Location: Water Field Ops
Equipment Services Pension Presentation
Time: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2019
Location: James Avenue Fleet Division, 5021 James Ave
Facilities Pension Presentation
Time: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2019
Location: Facilities - TPW Training Room, 5001 James Ave
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 8 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019
Location: North Holly Water Treatment Plant, 920 Fournier St
IT Pension Presentation
Time: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019
Location: Zipper Building, 275 W 13th St
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2019
Location: Water Field Ops
All-Employee Spanish-Speaking Pension Presentation
Time: 4 p.m. Jan. 31, 2019
Location: Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave
Water Pension Presentation
Time: 9 a.m. Feb. 1, 2019
Location: Westside Water Treatment Plant, 12200 Old Weatherford Road
Code Compliance Pension Presentation
Time: 1 p.m. Feb. 1, 2019
Location: Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods, 818 Missouri Ave
History
