VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) is an IRS-supported, free income tax preparation program for low-to-moderate income individuals and families. VITA helps taxpayers prepare their tax returns at no cost to the individuals and families, and most importantly helps taxpayers claim important tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC).

The mission of the city’s VITA program is to provide free income tax preparation services to low and moderate-income individuals and families. Through the efforts of community volunteers, VITA helps individuals keep their hard earned money and brings millions of dollars back into the local economy through refunds and valuable tax credits. In fact, during 2016, volunteers completed more than 3,250 tax returns that brought $5 million in refunds to Tarrant County residents.

VITA Volunteers provide free income tax assistance from mid-January to the end of April. Locate a VITA site near you by calling the United Way Helpline at 2-1-1 or by visiting MyMoneyDFW.com

Volunteer with VITA

Visit one of our VITA locations in Tarrant County:

Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St. Opened Jan. 16, 2018 Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 3-8 p.m. Friday: 5-8 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go, MyFreeTaxes.com

Opening Doors for Women in Need, 3600 Horne St. Opened Jan. 16, 2018 Tuesday-Thursday: 3-8 p.m. Friday: 1-6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Additional services available: MyFreeTaxes.com

Tarrant County College South Campus, 5301 Campus Dr. Opened Jan. 23, 2018 Tuesday and Thursday: 2-7 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go

Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th St. Opened Jan. 16, 2018 Monday-Friday: 4-8:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesday during March and April) Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Additional services available: MyFreeTaxes.com

Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Dr. Opened Jan. 23, 2018 Tuesday and Thursday: 3-8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go, MyFreeTaxes.com

Community Enrichment Center, 6250 Northeast Loop 820, North Richland Hills Opened Jan. 16, 2018 Monday and Thursday: 3-8 p.m. Tuesday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: 2-6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go

Grace, 610 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine Opened Jan. 23, 2018 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 2-7 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday: Noon-5 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go

Wesley Mission Center, 777 N. Walnut Creek Dr., Mansfield Opened Jan. 24, 2018 Wednesday and Thursday: 4-8 p.m. Friday: 2-8 p.m. Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Additional services available: VITA on the Go

Catholic Charities Fort Worth, 249 Thornhill Drive Monday: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Other VITA services available at select sites

VITA on the Go allows individuals to drop off their tax information, and their returns will be processed within 3 days.

allows individuals to drop off their tax information, and their returns will be processed within 3 days. MyFreeTaxes.com uses simple online tax preparation software from H&R Block that will help identify tax credits and deducations you may be eligible for. This service is available for income levels $62,000 or less.

Frequently Asked Questions about VITA

Who is eligible for VITA’s free tax preparation services?

The VITA program offers free tax help to individuals and families with low-to-moderate income (generally below $55,000).

What do I need to bring with me on my visit with VITA?

The following items are needed to prepare your tax return:

A proof of identification, such as a driver’s license or photo ID

Social security card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) for you, your spouse and dependents

Birth dates for you, your spouse and your dependents listed on the tax return

Wage and earning statement(s), such as Form W-2, W-2G, or 1099-R, from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT)

A copy of last year’s federal returns, if available

Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit

Total paid for day care provider and the day provider’s tax identifying number (the provider’s Social Security number or the provider’s business Employer Identification Number)

To file taxes electronically on a married filing jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Where’s my refund?

If you haven’t received your refund yet, go to the IRS website and use the Where’s My Refund tool. You will need to know your social security number, filing status and refund amount.

Where can I get a copy of my tax return transcript or tax account transcript?

You can obtain a free copy by either ordering your transcript online, calling the IRS Transcript Order Line at 1-800-908-9946, or printing and filling out Form 4506-T before mailing or faxing it to the address listed on the form.

More questions?

Contact us at VITA@fortworthtexas.gov