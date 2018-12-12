Flood Warning Information The City of Fort Worth Flood Warning Information is designed to provide real-time flood warning risk levels, in order to protect people from hazardous flood conditions. Residents can see real-time flood warning information at monitored low-water road crossings. The Flood Threat link shows whether the road crossing is experiencing no known threat ("NONE"), potential conditions for flooding ("CAUTION"), or has overtopped ("AVOID").



See Real-Time Flood Information Here



Purposes and Objectives

The current flood warning system in Fort Worth, known as the High Water Warning System (HWWS), relies on water level measurements made at 52 low-water crossings throughout the city. Roadside flashers are installed at those 52 locations, to immediately warn drivers of a flood hazard. At the same time, text and email alerts to first responders are issued when the water level sensors of each flasher system are triggered from rising water.

Weather data (mainly rainfall) is collected at 39 low-water crossings and seven other weather stations. The gaged data is communicated through two dedicated radio frequencies in real-time, to a receiver station at the Burnett Plaza building.

The Flood Warning System (FWS) will use the existing HWWS communication backbone as much as possible, while making improvements to weather data collection, and will disseminate the real-time data to the public and other stakeholders.

A grant through the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is providing development support for this system. The grant project has the following overall goals:

Improve system reliability

Expand the gaging network with additional rain gaging sites

Upgrade data collection and data dissemination (communication tool) software

Develop a Flood Response Plan

Flood Response Plan