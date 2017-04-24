Departments > Neighborhood Services > Lead Safe
The city’s Lead-Safe Program (LSP) is committed to creating a lead-safe environment for the children and residents of Fort Worth. The program helps income-eligible residents protect children (under age six) from lead when they live or spend extended periods of time in a home with lead. Services include free lead-based paint home inspections, lead-based paint hazard reduction services and community education.
Lead-Safe Program services include:
- Lead-based paint inspections and risk assessments
- Testing of children under the age of six for lead poisoning
- Interior and/or exterior painting using lead-safe work practices
- Specialized cleaning techniques to address lead dust
- Replacement of hazardous lead-contaminated components such as doors, windows, and siding if necessary
- Treatment of contaminated dirt around the home
Apply
Download the Policies and Procedures to learn more.
More information
Contact
Mailing Address:
200 Texas St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Physical Address:
818 Missouri Ave.
Suite 245
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Phone:
817-392-7444
Fax:
817-392-7523
Email:
LeadSafe@FortWorthTexas.gov
Resources
- U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Healthy Homes and Lead Hazard Control, 202-755-1785
- The National Lead Information Center, 1-800-424-5323
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Environmental Protection Agency