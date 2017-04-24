Departments > Neighborhood Services > Lead Safe

The city’s Lead-Safe Program (LSP) is committed to creating a lead-safe environment for the children and residents of Fort Worth. The program helps income-eligible residents protect children (under age six) from lead when they live or spend extended periods of time in a home with lead. Services include free lead-based paint home inspections, lead-based paint hazard reduction services and community education.

Lead-Safe Program services include:

Lead-based paint inspections and risk assessments

Testing of children under the age of six for lead poisoning

Interior and/or exterior painting using lead-safe work practices

Specialized cleaning techniques to address lead dust

Replacement of hazardous lead-contaminated components such as doors, windows, and siding if necessary

Treatment of contaminated dirt around the home

Apply

Homeowner Application

En Español

Download the Policies and Procedures to learn more.

More information