The city’s Lead-Safe Program (LSP) is committed to creating a lead-safe environment for the children and residents of Fort Worth. The program helps income-eligible residents protect children (under age six) from lead when they live or spend extended periods of time in a home with lead. Services include free lead-based paint home inspections, lead-based paint hazard reduction services and community education.

Lead-Safe Program services include:

  • Lead-based paint inspections and risk assessments
  • Testing of children under the age of six for lead poisoning
  • Interior and/or exterior painting using lead-safe work practices
  • Specialized cleaning techniques to address lead dust
  • Replacement of hazardous lead-contaminated components such as doors, windows, and siding if necessary
  • Treatment of contaminated dirt around the home

Apply

Homeowner Application

En Español

Download the Policies and Procedures to learn more.

Contact

Mailing Address:
200 Texas St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Physical Address:
818 Missouri Ave.
Suite 245
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Phone:
817-392-7444

Fax:
817-392-7523

Email:
LeadSafe@FortWorthTexas.gov

