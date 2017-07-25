Cooling stations offer respite from summer heat

Need relief from the heat? Fort Worth’s community centers serve as cooling stations for residents who need shelter from the heat.

Find the community center nearest you and check hours of operation. Libraries are another place to keep cool while you enjoy a magazine, find a summer beach read or surf the web.

In addition, the Salvation Army opened a cooling station at 1855 E. Lancaster Ave.

Learn how to avoid heat illnesses.

