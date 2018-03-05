Learn about the future of transportation in Tarrant County
Posted March 5, 2018
Do you walk or ride your bike in Fort Worth? Do you use public transportation? If you answered yes to one of these questions, mark your calendar and make plans to attend a public meeting to give input on how the city can make mobility improvements.
The City of Fort Worth has partnered with the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Streams & Valleys, Tarrant Regional Water District, and Blue Zones Fort Worth to make the city’s transportation and recreation options better than ever by updating the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plans, creating the first trails master plan, and examining the Trinity River and trails network.
Public transportation is active travel because it often starts or ends with a walking trip and it provides an essential connection for people who walk (including people who use mobility devices).
This plan will integrate and update previous planning efforts such as the Walk Fort Worth and Bike Fort Worth plans, develop a new Trails Master Plan and provide coordination with the regional Transit Master Plan. The result will be a unified, citywide transportation network for people who walk and bike, with a coordinated implementation strategy for planning, prioritizing and building improvements.
Get involved
Meetings are scheduled for:
March 20, 6 p.m. Central Library, 500 West Third St.
March 22, 6 p.m. Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive.
March 26, 6 p.m. Western Hills United Methodist Church, 2820 Laredo Drive.
March 27, 6 p.m. Tarrant County College Opportunity Center, 5901 Fitzhugh Ave.
Also, provide survey feedback on our interactive map, which allows responders to “pin” their answers to a specific location.
To learn more, contact Julia Ryan at 817-392-2593.
