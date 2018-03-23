Public meetings provide opportunities to learn about upcoming bond election
Posted March 23, 2018
Six upcoming public meetings will allow residents to learn about the May 5 bond election and to provide feedback on the propositions:
- March 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Temple Baptist Church, 6824 Randol Mill Road.
- April 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
- April 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.
- April 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway.
- April 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road.
- April 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. UCC Polytechnic Center, 3100 Ave. I.
If approved by voters, the $399.5 million bond package will provide funding to build new roads and repair existing ones, new park amenities and community centers, and public safety facility improvements.
Learn more about the bond propositions online.
