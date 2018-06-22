Celebrate Independence Day safely and legally, but leave fireworks to the pros

Don't risk life and limb. You're better off enjoying one of the professional fireworks shows planned around the city this July Fourth holiday.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that the private use of fireworks is not only dangerous, but also illegal inside the city limits.

The sale, discharge or possession of fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. Any fireworks that are discovered will be confiscated and destroyed.

Fire and police personnel will be on patrol throughout the July Fourth holiday period to target fireworks violations. To report a violation, call 817-392-4444. Do not call 911.

And if you want to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration for your family, check out one of the many public fireworks displays in the area. Leave the fireworks to the professionals.

