Celebrate Independence Day safely and legally, but leave fireworks to the pros
Posted June 22, 2018
The Fort Worth Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that the private use of fireworks is not only dangerous, but also illegal inside the city limits.
The sale, discharge or possession of fireworks in Fort Worth is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. Any fireworks that are discovered will be confiscated and destroyed.
Fire and police personnel will be on patrol throughout the July Fourth holiday period to target fireworks violations. To report a violation, call 817-392-4444. Do not call 911.
And if you want to ensure a safe Independence Day celebration for your family, check out one of the many public fireworks displays in the area. Leave the fireworks to the professionals.
Calendar
Lake Worth Regional Coordination Committee Meeting: 2 p.m. June 28, 2018; Lake Worth Multi-Purpose Center, 7005 Charbonneau Road, Lake Worth, TX, 76135.
Overton Park Drive East Streetlights Project Meeting: 6 p.m. June 28, 2018; Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane.
Riverside Oakhurst Infrastructure Improvements Project Meeting: 6 p.m. June 28, 2018; Andrew "Doc" Session Community Center, 201 South Sylvania Ave.
Chief's Basketball Tournament at Como: 9 a.m. June 30, 2018; Como Community Center, 4900 Horne St.
Tour De Fort Worth: July 1, 2018,–July 22, 2018; To be determined.
Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Association Collective Bargaining Negotiations: 1 p.m. July 2, 2018; IAFF Local 440 Office, 3855 Tulsa Way.
View the agenda »
Human Relations Commission: 5:30 p.m. July 2, 2018; Hazel Harvey Pece Center for Neighborhoods, Room 201AB, 818 Missouri Ave.
View the agenda »
May the Fourth (Of July) Be With You at Chisholm Trail: 10 a.m. July 3, 2018; Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.
Canceled City Council Work Session: 3 p.m. July 3, 2018; City Hall, Second Floor, Council Conference Room 290, 200 Texas Street.
Freedom Fest at Diamond Hill: 3 p.m. July 3, 2018; Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St.
Fourth of July Celebration at Sycamore: 5 p.m. July 3, 2018; Sycamore Community Center, 2525 E. Rosedale.
Block Party at Highland Hills: 6 p.m. July 3, 2018; Highland Hills Community Center, 1600 Glasgow Rd..
Canceled City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. July 3, 2018; City Hall, Second Floor, Council Chambers, 200 Texas Street.