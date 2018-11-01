Is your pumpkin getting mushy? Compost it

Give your pumpkin new life by composting it.

Cowboy Compost is sponsoring free pumpkin drop-offs for Fort Worth residents from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Instead of sending them to the landfill, residents can drop off their pumpkins at one of these locations:

Thomas Place Community Center, 4237 Lafayette Ave.

Overton Park Tennis Courts, 4300 Hartwood Drive.

Southwest Recreation Center, 6300 Welch Ave.

River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road.

SiNaCa Studios, 1013 W. Magnolia Ave.

Cowboy Compost is partnering with the Fort Worth Park and Recreation Department and SiNaCa Studios to provide this free service. Last year, at a single location, Cowboy Compost diverted hundreds of pounds of pumpkins from the landfill.

“I get very excited when there is community awareness and participation in any effort to reduce waste in our city. Every small effort adds up enormously toward the improvement of our local environment when we do it collectively,” said Cowboy Compost co-founder Miguel Harth-Bedoya:

The mission of Cowboy Compost is to reduce waste by composting pre- and post-consumer food scraps and leftovers, which produces nutrient-rich soil instead of adding to the landfill. Cowboy Compost provides commercial and residential compost hauling and education to inspire residents to adopt a zero-waste lifestyle.

To learn more, contact Cowboy Compost at 817-952-9972.

Get articles like this in your inbox weekly. Subscribe to City News