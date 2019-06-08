Stay vigilant for presence of emerald ash borer
Posted Oct. 4, 2019
Reports in North Texas should be on the lookout for the emerald ash borer, a pest that has infested and killed ash trees in the Eagle Mountain Lake area and in other parts of Tarrant County during the past several years.
All species of ash are susceptible to this destructive insect. Infested trees die within two to five years after infestation. Urban tree canopy inventories estimate that ash trees make up about 5 percent of the Dallas-Fort Worth urban forest.
“There is no known stop to this epidemic,” said Texas A&M Forest Service urban forester Courtney Blevins. “But we can help communities minimize loss, diversify their tree species and contribute to the health and resiliency of their urban forests.”
Texas A&M Forest Service has resources available to help affected communities identify signs of emerald ash borer infestation and symptoms that trees may display, as well as make decisions about preventative measures they can take and tree management and removal.
Learn more about the emerald ash borer on Texas A&M Forest Service’s website. To report emerald ash borers, call 866-322-4512.
Calendar
Canceled Infrastructure and Transportation Committee Meeting: 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019; City Council Conference Room 290, City HAll, 200 texas Street.
Canceled City Council Work Session: 3 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019; City Council Conference Room 290, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
Certification Training for Minority, Women, Small, or Disadvantaged-Owned Business Enterprises and Other Federal Certifications: 6 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus - Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
Register for this event »
Canceled City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019; City Council Chambers, Second Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
The Essentials of Your Business Plan: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019; Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
Register for this event »
Zoning Commission Work Session: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019; City Council Conference Room 290, City HAll, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »
Zoning Commission Public Hearing: 1 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019; City Council Cambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 200 Texas Street.
View the agenda »
Community Development Council: 6:15 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019; Northside Community Center, 110 NW 18th Street.
View the agenda »
Quickbooks Online: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019; Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
Register for this event »
Fort Worth Human Relations Commisssion Mayor's Committee on Persons with Disabilities : 10 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019; Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods, Room 201 AB, 818 Missouri Ave.
View the agenda »
Informational Forum for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises: 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019; James E. Guinn Entrepreneurial Campus - Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, 1150 South Freeway.
Register for this event »
Regional Transportation Council Meeting: 1 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019; North Central Texas Council of Governments, Transportation Council Room, 1st Floor, 616 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, Tx 76011.
View the agenda »
Business Plan Competition - Pitch Night: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019; MET Building, UNTHSC Campus, 3500 Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Register for this event »
Compost 101: 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019; Botanical Research Institute of Texas, 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
Register for this event »
Hulen Street Sidewalks Project Meeting: 6 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019; Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.
Canceled Sock Hop at Southside Community Center: 6 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019; Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.
Frontier Fall Fest at the Log Cabin Village: 1 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019; Log Cabin Village, 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane.