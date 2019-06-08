Planning for new eastside library continues
Posted Dec. 30, 2019
With much anticipation in the community, Fort Worth is making headway toward building the first youth library in the city. A groundbreaking is planned for spring 2020.
As the first library designed specifically to serve children, teens and their caregivers, the Reby Cary Youth Library will be located at 3851 E. Lancaster Ave., with construction funded by the 2014 Bond Election.
In June, Fort Worth Public Library and District 8 Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray oversaw the name selection for the library. The community voted to name the new library after Reby Cary.
Cary (1920-2018) graduated from I.M. Terrell High School and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and political science from Prairie View A&M. He was the first African American elected to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, and the first African American professor hired at UT-Arlington. He helped establish the McDonald College of Industrial Arts for African Americans in the Riverside area, and as District 95 state representative, helped pass legislation to establish the Fort Worth Human Relations Commission to fight discrimination. Those are only a few of his many accomplishments.
The design of the new library has been completed by architects KAI Texas with input from the community. Fort Worth Public Art selected artist Joe O’Connell to create public art installation at the library.
The city is working with the contractor to finish estimating final costs and to establish a construction timeline. Construction is projected to take up to 12 months.
