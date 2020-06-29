Free mask distribution for Fort Worth businesses

Fort Worth businesses can pick up masks this week to help comply with the city’s recent requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19. A coalition of local business organizations are offering masks to keep the local economy open.

Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 250 masks each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card on special distribution days. Business owners will be expected to provide their name, email address, and company name.

Masks can be picked up at six locations from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, including several branches of the Fort Worth Public Library, the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, and Volunteers of America.

For a complete list of locations and more information, visit FortWorth.com/masks.

The website includes links to download social media graphics and printable signage supporting the new mask requirement.

“I’ve always maintained that I never want to place unnecessary burdens on the backs of our businesses, especially as they are already struggling due to COVID-19,” said Mayor Betsy Price, City of Fort Worth. “That is why it is critical we come together and support our businesses in any way possible, including providing masks to ensure the health of both customers and employees. I appreciate all the partners who came together to make this happen.”

Partners on this project include the City of Fort Worth, Visit Fort Worth, Fort Worth Now, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

